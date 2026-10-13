A cold front will move over the northeastern United States during the weekend and could bring the season’s first snowfall in mountainous areas of four states.

The northeastern United States is preparing for a marked drop in temperatures over the next few days. After a period of relatively warm conditions, a mass of cold air coming from Canada could bring the most intense cold spell of the season so far, accompanied by strong winds, rain, and possible snowfall.

According to the forecast, the weather change will begin to be felt toward the end of the week and will intensify on Saturday the 17th. Temperatures could drop considerably in different areas of the region, especially in mountainous areas.

The United States Weather Service (NWS) also anticipates the advance of a cold front over the Northeast between Friday and Saturday, with windy conditions and an increased risk of frost in different areas of the country.

Which states could record the first snowfall of the season?

Four Northeastern states could see brief snowfall next weekend:

New York: mainly in the elevated areas of the northern part of the state, such as the Adirondack Mountains.

Vermont: in mountainous areas, especially in the Green Mountains.

New Hampshire: in the highest areas of the White Mountains.

Maine: in elevated areas of the state.

Meteorologists warn that these would be isolated, short-lived snowfalls, with little or even no accumulation.

When will the most intense cold arrive, and how much will temperatures drop?

The most significant drop in temperatures is expected to occur between Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th of October.

On Saturday, high temperatures could be around 0 C to 4 C in the highest mountainous areas, while in other parts of the Northeast they would reach approximately between 10 C and 15 C.

By Saturday night, temperatures below zero could be recorded in parts of northern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

In addition, winds could reach gusts of approximately 56 to 72 kilometers per hour, with potentially higher values in elevated terrain.

What will happen to the weather after the weekend?

The cold spell could be relatively brief. By Sunday, October 18, much of the Northeast would begin to experience a gradual recovery in temperatures.

Highs could return to roughly between 4 C and 15 C, depending on location, while conditions would tend to improve toward the end of the weekend.