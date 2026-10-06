Walmart offers the Apple AirPods 4 for US$79, a price that represents a saving of US$50.99 compared with their previous value of US$129.99. The wireless headphones feature personalized spatial audio, dust, sweat and water resistance with IP54 certification and up to 30 hours of battery life using the charging case .

The promotion applies to the new version of the AirPods 4 and, according to Walmart’s listing, the product is sold and shipped directly by Walmart.com. In addition, shipping appears free of charge and the store allows free returns within the period indicated in the offer.

How much do the AirPods 4 cost at Walmart?

The AirPods 4 currently cost $79 at Walmart, according to the shared offer. The regular price listed for the product is US$129.99, so the discount reaches $50.99.

The store also shows an open-box alternative for $71, although the $79 offer corresponds to a new product.

The offer also includes free shipping and, according to the conditions shown by the store, free returns until January 31.

Are the AirPods 4 water-resistant?

Yes. The AirPods 4 have IP54 certification for resistance to dust, sweat, and water, a feature that makes them suitable for situations such as intense workouts or exposure to rain.

The product sheet specifies that both the headphones and the charging case have this rating. This does not mean they are completely waterproof, but rather that they offer protection against certain conditions involving dust, sweat, and water.

How long does the AirPods 4 battery last?

The AirPods 4 offer up to 5 hours of playback on a single charge. When using the charging case, total battery life can reach up to 30 hours of listening.

The included case uses a USB-C connection, so it allows the headphones to be charged using this standard. In addition, Walmart indicates that the box is more than 10% smaller in volume than the previous generation.

What features do the AirPods 4 have?

The AirPods 4 incorporate the Apple H2 chip, which makes it possible to take advantage of different audio and call features. Among them is Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, designed to create an immersive sound experience.

According to the product description, this feature places sound around the user and can be used with music, movies, TV shows, and video games.

The headphones also include Voice Isolation, a feature that uses audio processing to reduce background noise and make the voice sound clearer during calls.

What does the purchase of Walmart’s AirPods 4 include?

The listing includes the AirPods 4 and their Charging Case with USB-C connection. The product has a built-in microphone and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

Walmart also offers additional protection plans, although these have a separate cost. Among the options are AppleCare+ for two years at US$29 and Walmart protection plans with prices starting at US$12.

The offer also shows additional benefits linked to Apple Music, with up to two months free according to the terms of the promotion.