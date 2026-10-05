Walmart has launched a major deal on one of its best-selling kitchen products. The U.S. chain has significantly reduced the price of a complete set that brings together different types of knives and a block to keep them organized.

The promotion lets shoppers get the product for less than a quarter of its previous value and represents a savings of US$160. In addition, it has thousands of buyer ratings on the platform.

This is the 15-piece Astercook kitchen knife set , which Walmart is currently offering for US$39.99, compared with the US$199.99 listed as the previous price. In this way, the markdown reaches approximately 80%.

Walmart clears out a knife set for US$40: what features does it have?

The Astercook set is made of German stainless steel and has a coating designed to provide rust resistance, according to the description published by Walmart.

One of its main differentiators is the storage block with a built-in sharpener, which makes it possible to keep the knives organized and restore the edge without needing to use another accessory. In addition, the manufacturer indicates that the pieces are dishwasher-safe.

On the platform, the product has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on more than 13,000 reviews.

How much do you save with Walmart’s offer?

The markdown represents a difference of US$160 compared with the previous price reported by Walmart:

Previous price: US$199.99.

Current price: US$39.99.

Savings: US$160.

Approximate discount: 80%.