The American passport is offered to citizens in two different formats depending on the purpose for which it is needed: on the one hand, the passport booklet, which is used to fly internationally. On the other hand, the passport card, generally chosen for identification purposes or by those who need to make land or sea border crossings.

In that sense, the price of the process can change depending on the type of document and the age of the applicant. In addition, there are additional charges for expedited processing or for missing documentation.

How much it costs to process the American passport in 2026

When carrying out the process, it is necessary to pay two separate costs, one to the Department of State and another to the passport acceptance office.

According to the information available on the official website, in 2026 the costs of processing this international identification are:

Adult passport (16 years or older)

For these cases, the following are considered:

Passport booklet : $ 130 application fee and $ 35 acceptance fee

Passport card : $ 30 application fee and $ 35 acceptance fee

Passport booklet and card: $ 160 application fee and $ 35 acceptance fee

When proof of U.S. citizenship cannot be presented, an additional payment of $ 150 may be required for a records search. In addition, those who opt for an expedited process will add $ 60 to the total cost of the process.

If renewing, only the application fee is paid.

Minor passport (16 years old or younger)

The specified costs are:

Passport booklet : $ 100 application fee and $ 35 acceptance fee

Passport card: $ 15 application fee and $ 35 acceptance fee

Passport booklet and card: $ 115 application fee and $ 35 acceptance fee

If you need to correct the name on a valid passport, the cost may vary depending on the case. When the correction is due to a data error, the process is free.

Differences between passport booklet and passport card: information everyone should know

It is important to note that the only passport valid for international travel is the booklet. The card is used for identification purposes and for border crossings by sea or land to Canada, Mexico and certain Caribbean destinations.

Both documents are valid for a maximum of 10 years for adults and 5 years for those who apply for them while under 16 years old.

Those who want to know how to complete the process in full can consult the steps by clicking here.