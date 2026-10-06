Walmart sells a smartwatch for US$33.99 designed for those looking to combine technology and different styles without having to buy several watches, since the product includes 7 interchangeable straps and is compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

The model has a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, physical activity tracking, and notifications from apps such as WhatsApp and SMS. In addition, it incorporates AI control, according to the description published by Walmart, and a battery that can last up to 7 days.

The package includes the smartwatch, the seven straps, a magnetic charging cable, and the user manual, so it is ready to use as soon as it is set up and connected to the phone. The device also has IP68 certification, a one-year warranty, and free returns for 30 days, according to the information published on Walmart.

Walmart smartwatch that comes with 7 interchangeable straps

One of the watch’s main features is that it includes seven interchangeable straps in different colors and styles, allowing the same device to be adapted to different outfits and occasions without needing to buy additional watches.

In this sense, the product also allows you to customize the watch face, so the user can change the look of the watch along with the strap change.

AMOLED screen and more than 100 sports modes

The device incorporates a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen, designed to offer vivid colors and deep blacks, as well as different options for customizable watch faces. Among its functions are step, heart rate, and sleep tracking.

The smartwatch also offers more than 100 sports modes and allows receiving WhatsApp notifications, text messages, and social media directly on the screen. Added to this is the possibility of making and receiving calls via Bluetooth when the watch is connected to the phone.

It is compatible with iPhone and Android and has a 7-day battery

The smartwatch is compatible with iPhones with iOS 9.0 or higher and Android phones with Android 5.0 or higher, so it can be used with different mobile devices, according to the listing, which also indicates an AI control function, although it does not specify in detail which artificial intelligence tools it includes.

As for battery life, Walmart says the battery can last up to 7 days on a single charge, while the IP68 certification allows the device to be used in sweat and rain.