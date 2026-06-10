Walmart confirmed a transformation in its business model: more than 650 stores will be remodeled in 2026 while its 2.1 million employees will be trained in artificial intelligence. The chain announced that any worker in the United States will be able to certify in the use of OpenAI tools.

Executives presented the initiative to thousands of employees at the headquarters in Arkansas. The message was direct: artificial intelligence is going to change the way people work in the 650 stores, not the number of people employed .

How work in Walmart stores is going to change with artificial intelligence

Walmart already has concrete applications up and running. A manager programmed a system to optimize drivers’ loads at the end of their week , reducing empty miles and operating costs.

The company also launched an internal “vibe coding” platform that allows hourly employees to create technological solutions without prior training. Among the intended uses:

Specific uses of AI

Demand forecasting: anticipate consumption spikes to have products available in less than 30 minutes

Product design: analysis of consumer opinions to develop new lines

Self-checkout lanes: identification of fruits and vegetables without barcodes

Logistics: optimization of routes and loads for drivers

What customers will notice in the 650 remodeled stores

The remodels integrate digital technology with the physical experience. The updated locations will have digital points connected to the online catalog, express delivery and areas for online grocery orders.

The visible changes include:

Wider aisles and a new layout

Pharmacies and Vision Centers with private consultation rooms

Deli and hot food bar in Neighborhood Markets

Modernized exteriors with new signage and improved parking

The campaign is already underway with openings in California, Florida and Texas, and about 20 inaugurations planned between 2026 and early 2027.