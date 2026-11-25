The United States is bracing for a “powerful coastal storm” on Thanksgiving eve, as air travel reaches its highest level in 16 years. The storm could bring flooding, unusually high tides known as king tides, and snowfall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday.

The agency warned that the storm will bring “strong winds, heavy rainfall and significant coastal flooding” along the East Coast, from Florida to New England, beginning Wednesday and potentially affecting Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday.

The NWS also forecasts moderate to heavy snowfall across the middle Mississippi Valley and the Appalachians, as well as a series of Pacific storm systems expected to affect the West Coast, from California to Washington state. The systems could bring rain, mountain snowfall, strong winds, coastal flooding, and dangerous surf through next week.

Florida on the East Coast and California on the West Coast were among the first areas to experience the storm’s effects.

In Florida, the City of Miami issued an advisory about king tides, which are higher-than-normal tides that can cause flooding in low-lying areas. Officials urged residents to “avoid walking or driving through floodwaters” and to keep vehicles away from areas prone to flooding.

Videos circulating on social media have shown people affected by the unusually high tides, including a man who was swept away by the current while walking his dog at Cannon Beach.

On the West Coast, the NWS issued coastal flood advisories for the San Francisco area on Wednesday. The agency also warned of a weather system expected to bring rain and snowfall at higher elevations across parts of the Pacific Northwest.

The warning comes after the Federal Aviation Administration forecast on Tuesday that air travel would reach its highest level in 16 years during the nine-day Thanksgiving holiday period, with more than 417,000 flights expected. The forecast comes amid technical problems, delays, and a shortage of air traffic controllers.

An estimated 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday, one of the most important travel periods of the year in the United States, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Despite the increase in air traffic, the AAA expects 121,000 fewer travelers than last year, when 81.6 million people traveled.

In 2026, approximately 5.96 million Americans are expected to take domestic flights during the holiday period, a 0.2% decrease from the previous year, according to the AAA. Air travel is expected to account for more than 7% of all holiday trips.

Source: EFE.