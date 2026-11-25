A square with a circle, a crossed-out triangle and an iron with dots may look like meaningless drawings, but they serve a specific purpose: to show what care a garment needs so it does not get ruined.

In the United States, these symbols are part of a care instruction system that shows which products and temperatures can be used when washing clothes.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC, by its acronym in English) sets rules for garment labeling and recognizes the ASTM care symbols. Its guidance explains the instructions that should be taken into account before putting a garment in the washing machine or using an iron .

What does the square with a circle on clothing labels mean?

The square with a circle inside stands for machine drying, meaning the garment can be put in a dryer. However, it is important to look for dots in the center:

One dot: low heat drying.

Two dots: medium heat drying.

Three dots: high heat drying.

A square with a crossed-out circle: do not use a dryer.

The difference matters because some fabrics can shrink, lose their shape or lose quality when exposed to too much heat.

What does the crossed-out triangle on a clothing label mean?

The triangle represents the use of bleach during washing. When it appears crossed out with an X, it means no type of bleach should be used on that garment, including chlorine bleach and other whitening stain removers that can alter the color or damage the fibers.

The FTC explicitly includes this instruction in its recommendations. In its guide, it uses the English instructions “No bleach” and “Do not bleach”, which mean “sin blanqueador” y “no usar blanqueador”.

What do the dots in the iron symbol mean?

The dots inside the iron symbol indicate the maximum temperature that can be used to iron a garment.

The guide sets out three levels:

One dot: low temperature, up to 110 C (230 F).

Two dots: medium temperature, up to 150 C (300 F).

Three dots: high temperature, up to 200 C (390 F).

Crossed-out iron: do not iron.

The more dots there are, the more heat the fabric can withstand. If a garment has only one dot, using a high iron setting can leave marks or damage the material.

Why is it important to check the symbols before washing clothes?

The instructions on labels are not there by chance. They are meant to keep washing, drying or ironing from damaging garments. The FTC explains that manufacturers must provide full care instructions or warnings when a garment cannot be cleaned without being damaged.