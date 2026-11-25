Texas’ official holiday calendar confirms an extended Thanksgiving break this week: both Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, are listed as holidays, when state offices close. Add Saturday and Sunday, and you get a four-day weekend for a group of workers.

Confirmed by the official calendar: holiday declared for Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27

According to the Texas state holiday calendar, two consecutive days this week are marked as holidays with all state agencies closed:

Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, Nov. 27: Day after Thanksgiving.

With the holiday falling on Thursday and Friday, and the weekend following, the break stretches to four straight days, from Thursday through Sunday.

Which services will be affected?

This two-day holiday and the resulting long weekend apply to Texas state employees, those who work in state government agencies and offices. It is not a blanket, automatic day off for every worker in the state: it applies directly to state personnel, whose offices remain closed those days.

For private-sector workers, the situation depends on each employer. Many companies in the United States give employees the day after Thanksgiving off, which coincides with Black Friday, the major shopping and discount day, but it is not a general requirement: each company sets its own policy. So the smartest move for private-sector workers is to check with their employer to see whether Friday is a workday or not.

There will be a four-day weekend

The key is the day after Thanksgiving. While Thanksgiving Day is widely known, the following Friday is also listed as an official holiday on Texas’ state calendar. That combination, with Thursday and Friday off and Saturday and Sunday attached, is what turns the usual break into a four-day weekend for state employees.