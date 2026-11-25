U.S. President Donald Trump approved a declaration of disaster for Florida, which gives access to U.S. government aid for those affected by floods in early November in six counties in the state, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Residents of Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach on the Atlantic coast, and Okeechobee inland, will be able to apply for housing assistance and help repairing their homes, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on X.

Which Florida counties will be eligible for federal flood aid?

FEMA will also cover part of local governments’ costs for debris removal and emergency measures.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, had requested the declaration in a Nov. 9 letter to Trump, reporting 2,973 homes affected, according to an initial county count.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said on X that Trump called him to tell him he had granted the request.

Hours earlier, Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel had urged, at a news conference with local officials, that the aid arrive before Thursday’s holiday.

“Hundreds of Florida families have lost their homes, their cars and their belongings, and are facing an especially difficult Thanksgiving,” Frankel said in a statement after the approval.

Florida will seek a new disaster declaration over the floods

DeSantis announced last Monday that Florida will file another request for a disaster declaration and said some areas of the state had recorded between 380 and 510 millimeters of rain over the past week.

State agencies have carried out nearly 500 rescues in flooded areas, according to the governor.

The first request covered rains from Nov. 1 to 3, which brought as much as 627 millimeters of rain in Brevard County, where Cape Canaveral is located, with no hurricane or tropical storm involved, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Source: EFE.