Most travelers who want to visit the United States must first have a passport with at least six months of validity remaining beyond their stay — unless they are a national of a country in the Six-Month Club — and also have obtained a U.S. tourist visa.

However, the State Department, through Customs and Border Protection (CBP), explains that Canadian citizens do not need to meet those two requirements to travel for tourism.

Canadian citizens do not need six extra months of passport validity to visit the U.S.

Authorities explain that Canadian nationals do not need a passport valid for six months; they only need to present one that is valid for the entire length of their stay.

Canadian citizens also do not need a U.S. tourist visa

“Canadian citizens traveling to the United States do not require a nonimmigrant visa,” Travel State says, although there are rare exceptions that can be checked by clicking here.

What documents are accepted when traveling from Canada to the United States by land or sea

In this case, the official CBP website, updated Sept. 11 of this year, says any of the documents listed below may be presented for trips of up to six months:

Valid Canadian passport for the entire stay

Enhanced driver’s license/enhanced ID card

NEXUS or FAST/EXPRES

SENTRI enrollment cards

“Canadian citizens 15 or younger arriving by land or sea from contiguous territory may present an original or copy of their birth certificate or a Canadian citizenship card,” it says.

What documents are needed to travel by air from Canada to the United States

For this type of travel, the following are accepted:

Canadian passport valid for the entire stay

NEXUS card

Important information for those visiting the United States from Canada

While there is no set waiting period before reentering the country, if a CBP officer suspects you are spending more time in the United States than in Canada, you will be required to show strong ties to your home country.