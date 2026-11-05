The U.S. Navy, part of the U.S. government, has added a new guided-missile destroyer to its fleet, equipped with state-of-the-art technology to counter threats across different combat scenarios. It is the USS Ted Stevens (DDG-128), a warship about 155 meters long with 96 vertical launch cells and advanced detection and defense systems.

Its main capabilities include launching Tomahawk missiles, used to strike land targets at long range, and the use of anti-submarine weapons to fight threats underwater.

The destroyer belongs to the Arleigh Burke class, Flight III, and features the AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system. It was formally commissioned into the fleet on Oct. 3, 2026, at a ceremony in Alaska.

What the USS Ted Stevens is like and why it entered the fleet

The USS Ted Stevens (DDG-128) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, designed to operate in high-threat environments and carry out strike, air defense and anti-submarine missions.

One of the main differences from earlier versions of the class is the addition of the AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system. It also has upgrades to electrical power generation and distribution and to cooling systems, needed to support its next-generation electronics.

How its 96 vertical launch cells work and which Tomahawk missiles it can fire

The warship has 96 MK41 vertical launch cells, arranged in two sets installed on deck. Unlike conventional launchers that must point their tubes at the target, this system allows missiles to be fired from vertical compartments and readied for launch in different directions.

Compatible weapons include Tomahawk cruise missiles, used to strike land targets at long range, since they fly at low altitude along programmed routes and have navigation systems that allow them to hit specific targets. The newest versions include navigation and communications upgrades; the Tomahawk family also includes variants designed to expand its strike capabilities.

What weapons it uses to locate and destroy enemy submarines

To fight submarines, the USS Ted Stevens can use ASROC (Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rocket), an anti-submarine weapon fired from the MK41 system. Its job is to carry a lightweight torpedo to a point near the detected submarine and release it into the water so it can continue the subsurface attack without having to come directly close to it.

That capability requires sensors and detection systems to locate and track submarines.

How the SPY-6 radar works to detect air threats and ballistic missiles

The USS Ted Stevens incorporates the AN/SPY-6(V)1, an air and missile defense radar made up of four fixed panels that provide 360-degree surveillance around the ship. It is designed to detect and track aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, even in environments with electronic interference. Its greater sensitivity allows it to identify threats at longer ranges and provide precise information on their location and trajectory.

The radar works with the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system, which integrates sensor data and coordinates the destroyer’s response, allowing it to track multiple threats and use compatible weapons, such as ballistic missile interceptors.