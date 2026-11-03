Bathroom faucets can collect mineral buildup that affects their appearance and makes them harder to clean. To address the problem, Utah State University Extension recommends a simple alternative that uses a common household product: vinegar.

The idea is to place a paper towel soaked in undiluted vinegar over the faucets.

This method is intended to help loosen the mineral deposits left by hard water on the fixtures, without having to use a more elaborate solution.

What Is the Purpose of Putting Vinegar-Soaked Paper on Faucets?

According to Utah State University Extension, vinegar can help loosen mineral deposits that build up on sink faucets. The recommendation is to take advantage of the product’s contact with the areas where these residues collect.

In its Quick Kitchen Tips guide, the institution includes this procedure among its cleaning tips. The instruction is specific: soak a paper towel in undiluted vinegar and place it over the faucet handles.

How Do You Apply This Cleaning Method at Home?

To put this recommendation into practice, the procedure involves the following steps:

Soak a paper towel: use undiluted vinegar.

Place it on the faucet: cover the areas where the mineral deposits are located.

Apply it to the sink handles: the goal is to help loosen the residue left behind by hard water.

Utah State University Extension’s guide presents this as a recommendation for treating mineral deposits on sink faucets. Although it is a simple procedure, the institution’s specific guidance is limited to loosening these residues.