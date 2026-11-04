The U.S. government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), confirmed the distribution dates for benefits for November 2026. Deposits will be made on different days throughout the month, depending on each beneficiary’s birth date and the date they began receiving benefits.

Next Tuesday, Nov. 10, will be a payment day for a specific group of retirees, pensioners, and people who receive disability benefits.

The SSA schedules transfers based on the birth date of the people whose work history determines their benefit.

Who gets Social Security retirement and pension benefits on Tuesday, Nov. 10

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month will be paid. This date applies to those who began receiving benefits after April 30, 1997, and are included in the payment schedule organized by birth date.

The date follows the SSA’s usual schedule, which sets the second Wednesday of each month as payday for people who started receiving their benefits after April 30, 1997. However, in November 2026, the second Wednesday falls on November 11, Veterans Day, a federal holiday, so the deposit is moved up to Tuesday, November 10.

When other Social Security retirees and pensioners will get paid in November 2026

Retirees and pensioners who are not part of the first group will receive their benefits on two other dates, based on the birth date on file for the worker whose history determines the benefit.

The November 2026 schedule sets these dates:

Wednesday, November 18 : People whose birthdays fall between the 11th and the 20th of any month will be paid.

Wednesday, November 25: People born between the 21st and the 31st of any month will receive their money.

These dates apply to those who began receiving benefits after April 30, 1997, and follow the SSA’s monthly distribution system.