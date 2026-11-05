Wattsmith Electric, based in San Antonio, Texas, has posted four job openings for positions tied to electrical work and customer service. The hiring push includes both experienced professionals and people looking to start in the trade.

Pay varies by position and responsibilities, with starting pay of $35 an hour for electricians with a journeyman license. One of the most attractive openings, however, is aimed at people who do not yet have experience and want training in the industry.

Through its official jobs page, the company detailed the open positions, the pay offered and how to apply.

What Jobs Wattsmith Electric Offers and How Much They Pay Per Hour

According to the information posted in Wattsmith Electric’s jobs section, the company has four full-time openings in San Antonio. The opportunities cover different experience levels and responsibilities, from specialized electrical work to administrative tasks.

These are the positions and the posted pay:

Journeyman electrician : from $35 an hour.

Wireman electrician : $20 to $26 an hour.

Electrician apprentice : $13 an hour.

Dispatcher and customer service: $9 to $15 an hour.

What Are the Requirements to Apply?

One of the standout features of the posting is that Wattsmith Electric allows applicants to start as apprentices with no prior experience. On its official page, it says it offers paid training and guidance from experienced electricians so new workers can learn the trade.

The company also helps apprentices register with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the state agency that oversees the industry. That way, people starting from scratch can gain skills and work toward higher-responsibility positions.

For experienced electricians, the requirements vary by category:

Journeyman: must have the corresponding Texas license.

Wireman: performs electrical installation work and hands-on tasks on projects.

Apprentice: can start with no experience and receive on-the-job training.

The company also asks applicants to list any licenses and certifications they have, such as OSHA 10 and NFPA 70E.

How to Apply for Wattsmith Electric Jobs

Interested applicants can submit their application through the form available on the company’s official website. There, they must select the job they want and fill out personal information, availability, work experience, and professional background, depending on the case.

Applicants may want to have the following information ready before starting the application:

TDLR license number and expiration date, if applicable.

Dates and names of the last three employers.

The earliest date they could start work.

Professional certifications, such as OSHA 10 or NFPA 70E.

The company says a person reviews each application and that candidates who fit the profile receive a response within two business days. It also allows phone inquiries at (210) 446-5446.