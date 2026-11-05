Immigrants living in the United States who need to renew their Green Card do not have to travel abroad or go to a U.S. embassy or consulate to do it. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) allows applicants to handle the renewal of a permanent resident card inside the country through Form I-90, an application that also can be used to replace the document if it is lost, stolen, or contains incorrect information.

The process applies, among other cases, to people with a 10-year green card that has already expired or is about to expire. The agency allows documents to be filed online or by mailing a paper application, although it requires applicants to follow the instructions and pay the required fee to avoid rejections or delays.

How much does it cost to renew a green card with Form I-90?

The cost to renew a Green Card depends on how the application is filed. According to USCIS fee schedules, the costs for Form I-90 are:

Online filing: $415

Mail filing: $465

However, there are situations in which the card can be replaced without paying the fee. These include cases in which USCIS issued the Green Card with incorrect information because of an agency error or when the card was returned to the agency because it could not be delivered to the recipient.

There is also a waiver for certain residents who turn 14 and whose card will expire after they turn 16.

How to renew a Green Card

USCIS offers two ways to file Form I-90: online or through a package sent by mail. Both let applicants start the process without leaving the country .

Filing the application online

This is the least expensive option. To begin, the resident must create an account on the USCIS official portal and complete Form I-90. Once inside the system, they can:

Complete and submit the application.

Pay the required fee.

Check the status of the case.

Receive notifications about the process.

Respond to any requests for evidence.

Update contact information and address.

Mailing Form I-90

Those who prefer to file on paper can also print and complete the application to send it to USCIS. The mailing address depends on the delivery service used:

USPS: USCIS, Attn: I-90, P.O. Box 21262, Phoenix, AZ 85036-1262.

FedEx, UPS and DHL: USCIS, Attn: I-90 (Box 21262), 2108 E. Elliot Rd., Tempe, AZ 85284-1806.

How to pay for the renewal

The payment method depends on the filing option chosen. For online applications, the USCIS system directs users to the Pay.gov platform, where the transaction can be completed.

For mail filings, the agency says applicants may use:

Form G-1450: authorizes payment by credit or debit card.

Form G-1650: allows payment by ACH transfer from a U.S. bank account.

Who can renew a Green Card with Form I-90

Form I-90 is for lawful permanent residents who need to renew or replace their green card. Not all immigrants have to use it: the reason they need a new document determines which process they should follow.

Applicants may file if they: