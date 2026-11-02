When a line of ants appears crossing the kitchen, one of the most widely shared home remedies is spraying vinegar wherever they walk. And unlike other unfounded remedies, this one has a clear explanation: it targets the very mechanism ants use to organize themselves.

What does spraying vinegar where ants pass does

Spraying vinegar where ants pass helps erase the trail they follow and drive them away from that area. It is not about killing them, but about breaking their “route”: by cleaning the surface they travel across, ants lose the signal that guides them and stop showing up along that path, at least for a while. It is especially useful for cutting off those lines that come in through a window or a crack and head straight for the food.

Ants do not wander aimlessly: when one finds food, it leaves a chemical trail on the way back, a pheromone that the others follow, which explains why a whole line suddenly appears moving back and forth along the same spot. That trail is literally a scent message on the floor.

Vinegar acts directly on that trail. By spraying it and wiping the path the ants use, the pheromone they left is cleaned away and masked, so the ones coming behind them no longer find the signal to follow. The acidity and strong smell of vinegar help cover that chemical trail.

In fact, ant-control guides recommend washing the path they travel as a first step to remove the scent they use to navigate: vinegar is one home way to do it. On top of that, the trail itself weakens over time, so cleaning it speeds up the ants losing the route.

Step by step: how to make the spray

The mix is very simple:

Mix white vinegar and water in equal parts in a spray bottle (pure vinegar can be used for a stronger effect).

Spray directly on the line of ants and, above all, along the entire path they travel.

Wipe with a cloth or paper towel to pick up the ants and clean the surface so the trail is left behind.

Apply it also at entry points , cracks, window frames and baseboards, wherever they come in.

Repeat every time they reappear, until they stop using that route.

Why it’s recommended

The appeal of this trick is clear: it is homemade, cheap, made with a product almost everyone has and avoids spraying insecticides on kitchen surfaces where food is handled. Used wisely, to cut off trails and deter ants, and paired with prevention, it is a practical, low-cost tool for everyday use.