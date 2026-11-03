A mixture of two tablespoons of baking soda and one of water is a household trick that can be used to clean an iron’s soleplate and remove built-up dirt. This mixture forms a paste that helps lift residue stuck to the surface of the appliance.

According to Iowa State University, baking soda combined with distilled water can work as a cleaning agent to remove dirt, detergent, and starch buildup that accumulates with use.

The university warns that these residues can cause the iron to stick to fabrics, not glide properly, or leave dark marks on clothing.

What is mixing and applying baking soda and water to the bottom of an iron for?

The mixture is used to clean the iron’s soleplate, the surface that comes into contact with clothing during ironing.

With use, this part of the appliance can collect dust, lint, detergent residue, starch, and product buildup that clings to fabrics.

Iowa State University explains that baking soda acts as a cleaning agent that helps remove built-up dirt. To make the paste, it is recommended to use a ratio of about two parts baking soda to one part distilled water.

Before applying any product, the university advises checking the manufacturer’s manual, since irons may have bases made of stainless steel, ceramic, titanium or nonstick materials that require specific care.

How do you clean the bottom of an iron?

According to recommendations from Iowa State University, the process should be done with the iron cool and unplugged.

To clean the surface, follow these steps:

Mix two tablespoons of baking soda with one tablespoon of distilled water until a paste forms. Apply the mixture to the bottom of the iron with an old toothbrush. Gently rub to remove built-up residue, without using anything that could scratch the surface. Wipe away the paste and dirt with a microfiber cloth until the base is clean. Check that the steam holes are also free of residue.

Once cleaning is finished, the university recommends filling the tank with water, heating the iron, and running it over a towel or old cloth. During this process, the spray button should be pressed several times to make sure the soleplate and passages are clean before ironing clothes again.

The university also notes that how often you clean it depends on how much the appliance is used. If the iron no longer glides properly, has trouble releasing steam, or drips dark water, it may need cleaning.