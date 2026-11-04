The United States is building one of the most impressive and secretive war machines in its arsenal: the nuclear submarine USS District of Columbia (SSBN-826), the lead ship of the new Columbia class.

It is the largest submarine the country has ever built, designed to spend months hidden on the ocean floor and carrying missiles capable of reaching another continent.

What the SSBN-826 is

The USS District of Columbia is the first in a series of Columbia-class submarines the U.S. Navy is bringing into service. Its role is strategic: it will be the naval arm of the so-called nuclear triad (the combination of missiles launched from land, air and sea), and it will replace Ohio-class submarines, which are beginning to be retired. It is one of the central pillars of U.S. nuclear deterrence.

What it fires: 16 nuclear missiles from the water

Its main weapon is ballistic missiles. The submarine has 16 launch tubes, each with a Trident II (D5) missile with intercontinental range and capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The key is that it can launch them while submerged, without surfacing: from the depths of the ocean, hidden, it can fire missiles that can hit targets thousands of kilometers away. That ability is, precisely, the heart of its deterrent power.

It never needs refueling

Another striking fact is its endurance. The submarine runs on nuclear power, and its reactor is designed to last the vessel’s entire service life, so it never needs refueling during its decades in service. In practice, its range is unlimited: what ends a mission is not fuel, but supplies and the crew’s endurance.

Why it is almost impossible to detect

In a strategic submarine, stealth is everything: its value depends on no one knowing where it is. That is why the Columbia class was designed to be the quietest submarine ever built by the United States, with technology intended to minimize the noise it emits and make it extremely difficult to track.

A submarine that cannot be found is precisely the one that guarantees a retaliatory capability: even if everything else failed, it would remain hidden and operational somewhere in the ocean.

When it will be ready

Building a submarine of this scale takes years. By early 2026, the USS District of Columbia was about 65% complete, with delivery scheduled for 2028 and entry into service planned for the following years. The keel was laid in 2022, so the vessel is moving forward, but it still has a way to go before it submerges for the first time on a real mission.