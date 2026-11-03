The U.S. Navy announced it will acquire 30 autonomous military vessels designed to sail without anyone aboard and carry out a range of missions at sea. The initiative aims to expand the fleet’s operational capabilities through systems that can operate with a high degree of autonomy.

According to the U.S. Navy in an official statement, the decision came after the first phase of sea trials was completed. Each vessel will cost an average of $40 million, and the first deliveries are scheduled before the end of fiscal year 2027.

How will the 30 autonomous boats the U.S. Navy is adding work?

The vessels fall into the category known as Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels (MUSV), which are medium-sized unmanned surface ships.

During the first phase of testing, the Navy evaluated three main capabilities:

Environmental sensing: identifying and interpreting maritime conditions.

Autonomous navigation: moving in compliance with international rules to prevent collisions at sea.

Extended missions: testing their ability to operate for long periods.

These tests are part of the development of systems that would expand naval operations and adapt the vessels to different military needs.

How much will the autonomous boats cost and when will they be delivered?

The U.S. Navy awarded procurement contracts to three companies: Galliano Marine Services, HII and Saronic Technologies.

Each company received a contract to provide 10 vessels, for a total of 30 units, at an average cost of $40 million per ship.

At that price, the purchase amounts to about $1.2 billion, although the statement does not present that figure as a final, all-inclusive budget.

The first units are scheduled for delivery before the end of fiscal 2027, which in the United States ends on September 30, 2027.

The Navy also announced a second phase aimed at expanding the options for integrating sensors, weapons and other equipment, depending on the needs of future missions.