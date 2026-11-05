Changing the name on the electric bill is an easy process that takes just a few steps at the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). In Mexico, authorities stress its importance because the electricity bill helps avoid administrative and legal problems.

The person listed as the contract holder is the one responsible for making the payments and also has the authority to carry out different procedures with the company. These include filing complaints about outages or failures, requesting rate changes, canceling the service and resolving other problems related to the supply.

When is the electricity service holder changed?

One of the most common reasons to request a change in account holder is the purchase or rental of a home. When the electric service remains in the name of the previous owner or tenant, it can create problems when carrying out procedures with the CFE or using the bill as proof of address with other institutions.

The death of the person listed on the contract also requires the information to be updated. In these cases, family members or heirs must handle the process and submit the corresponding documents to prove their relationship to the previous holder or establish their rights to the property.

Likewise, situations such as a divorce, a separation or the move of the person listed on the account can justify this change . Keeping outdated information could create payment or administrative responsibilities for someone who no longer uses the service.

How to change the holder on a CFE electric bill

The procedure to change the contract holder’s name with the CFE is free and must be done in person at a Customer Service Center. To begin the process, the account must have no unpaid bills.

Among the requirements and documents that must be submitted are:

Valid official ID.

Updated proof of address.

Proof of registration in the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC).

Recent photo of the meter reading.

If the request is made because the holder has died, documentation will also be required to prove the relationship to the deceased person or the legal connection to the property.