José Elías, a successful businessman and chairman of Audax Renovables, launched a harsh criticism of the situation facing self-employed workers in Spain. In a post on his X account, the billionaire said: “I know self-employed workers who have had a harder time than many employees,” and questioned the labor and financial conditions faced by those trying to keep a business afloat.

In his message, posted Nov. 3, the businessman denounced the lack of protection, the difficulties in accessing sick leave and the lack of political backing for this group.

“ The self-employed are second-class people. The new slaves in this society ,” he wrote at the start of his reflection, in which he also lamented that many workers have to keep working even when they are going through difficult personal situations.

José Elías denounces the financial difficulties facing self-employed workers

The chairman of Audax Renovables focused on the conditions of those who work for themselves and explained that some have had to go months without a paycheck. He also pointed to the difficulty of stopping work when they get sick or need to deal with personal matters.

In that context, he cited some of the situations he said these professionals face. Among them, he mentioned those who “have worked for months without getting paid,” those who “could not take sick leave because if they stop, so does their business” and even those who “could not become parents because they did not have the time to do so.”

For the businessman, these circumstances reflect a system that hurts those trying to get an economic activity off the ground. “We are creating a system that systematically crushes anyone trying to get a business off the ground,” he warned.

The businessman criticizes the lack of political support for self-employed workers

Another central point in his post was the lack of institutional backing. Elías said no political party has consistently taken up the defense of self-employed workers’ rights and questioned why their problems continue to receive so little attention.

“ No political party has ever been interested in taking up the cause of the self-employed or defending our rights ,” he said on X.

In this regard, he called on political leaders to recognize the difficulties involved in keeping a business running and to act to improve the conditions of this group. “ And until some leader has the loyalty these people truly deserve, we will continue to see how we are mistreated ,” he added.

José Elías warns about the neglect of those trying to keep a business afloat

The businessman also lamented that the difficulties facing self-employed workers have become normalized. In his view, the problem is not limited to financial or work-related sacrifices, but also includes a lack of support and social recognition.

“ And somehow, we have normalized being treated this way. But what hurts most is the absolute abandonment ,” he said.

Elías ended his reflection with a pessimistic message about the chances of the situation changing soon. “Honestly, I have already given up,” he admitted.

Finally, he insisted it is necessary to understand the effort it takes to keep a business open: “Until someone understands the punishment that opening up shop means these days, we will keep being completely alone.”