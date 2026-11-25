The United States deployed the USS Bulkeley guided-missile destroyer (DDG 84) to the eastern Mediterranean, where it took part alongside the Turkish and Pakistani navies in the international military exercise Mavi Balina 2026.

The maneuvers took place from Nov. 9 to 20 and focused on anti-submarine warfare operations and joint naval training.

The event, led by Turkey, also included NATO Standing Maritime Group 2. The goal was to improve coordination among naval forces, share operational knowledge, and strengthen the ability to work together in maritime scenarios.

What did the USS Bulkeley do in the military exercise?

The USS Bulkeley, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, took part in training activities organized in the eastern Mediterranean. The Mavi Balina exercise is designed to recreate surface and subsurface warfare scenarios, with a special emphasis on anti-submarine warfare.

According to the U.S. Navy in its official Nov. 20 statement, the participating forces carried out various activities to improve their doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, as well as to strengthen interoperability among the services.

The service said Mavi Balina is meant to provide realistic training while also promoting cooperation and understanding among the countries involved.

Which countries took part in the naval maneuvers?

The 2026 edition of Mavi Balina included the Turkish Navy, the Pakistani Navy, the USS Bulkeley, and NATO Standing Maritime Group 2.

The American destroyer’s presence in the exercise was part of the naval cooperation activities Washington maintains with its allies and partners in Europe and other regions.

The ship’s commander, Michael Schelcher, highlighted the importance of these meetings: “The USS Bulkeley’s participation in Mavi Balina and other major NATO exercises shows our readiness to integrate globally to deter enemy aggression and defend our shared interests”.

What is the mission of the U.S. USS Bulkeley?

The USS Bulkeley is assigned to the operational area of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, which is responsible for naval activities in Europe and Africa. Its mission includes supporting readiness, operational capability, and U.S. interests, as well as working with allies and partners.

The Sixth Fleet is based in Naples, Italy, and carries out joint operations with other naval forces to advance shared objectives and contribute to maritime stability.