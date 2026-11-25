Five people were arrested in Florida as part of a federal investigation into a series of banking fraud schemes linked to more than $54 million in losses across the United States.

The operation involved FBI field offices in Miami, Nashville, New York, Columbia, Houston and Omaha. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), investigators identified criminal operations targeting customers of more than 65 financial institutions.

Who are the five suspects arrested in Florida?

The defendants face separate federal charges in different jurisdictions:

Donnell Collier Jr., 22, of Miami: Prosecutors allege that he carried out 32 outgoing wire transfers totaling more than $600,000 . He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud.

Brioden Jean and Derek Val Pierre-Paul: Both face charges in the Western District of Tennessee for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. Jean was arrested in the Southern District of Florida, while Pierre-Paul was taken into custody in the Middle District of Florida.

Kevin Lopez and John Sardinas: They were arrested in the Southern District of Florida and face charges in the Southern District of Iowa involving conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of money laundering.

How the banking fraud operation worked

The investigation centers on account takeover fraud, a scheme in which criminals gain unauthorized access to someone else’s financial accounts and use them to move funds.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) previously warned about scams involving criminals impersonating bank customer service representatives. By posing as legitimate employees, they attempt to obtain sensitive information or persuade customers to take actions that give them access to their accounts.

What penalties could the defendants face?

Collier faces a maximum potential sentence of 80 years in federal prison if convicted of all the charges against him.

The other defendants will face proceedings in their respective federal districts, where prosecutors will pursue the wire fraud and money laundering allegations.

The FBI Miami Field Office is investigating Collier’s case with assistance from the National Cyber-Forensics & Training Alliance (NCFTA).