Brazil is moving ahead with the renewal of the Belo Horizonte Metro fleet with the arrival of 24 new trains from China, totaling 96 rail cars. Each unit weighs 54 tons and is part of an international transportation project aimed at modernizing this city’s urban mobility service .

The operation is being handled by Rhenus Project Logistics, the company awarded the contract to move the rail cars and coordinate each stage of the trip, from the port of origin to the maintenance center of Metrô BH.

How many rail cars will the new trains arriving in Brazil have?

The project calls for the transfer of 24 trains, made up of a total of 96 rail cars. Each rail car is 24 meters long, 3.2 meters wide and 4.4 meters high, and weighs 54 tons.

The units will be shipped from the port of Qingdao in China to the port of Sepetiba in Rio de Janeiro. According to Rhenus in midyear, the first delivery was completed in 36 days .

The company is working with COSCO Shipping Project Logistics to ensure the transport of this oversized cargo, which requires special planning for sea and land shipping.

How will the new trains be transported from China?

The operation does not end when the rail cars arrive in Brazil. Rhenus is coordinating the land transport, the storage in bonded warehouses and the final delivery to the Metrô BH maintenance yard in Minas Gerais.

To prepare for the route, the company carried out a 4,000-kilometer overland study, in which it assessed different routes, access conditions, storage areas and the features of the spaces where the units will be unloaded.

Each delivery requires a carefully planned unloading and positioning of the rail cars directly onto the tracks because of their size and weight.

Luis Rodríguez, Rhenus’ director for Latin America, highlighted the importance of the operation for Brazil’s transit system: “Our global project logistics team is proud to provide safe, reliable and highly engineered zero-risk solutions for major infrastructure projects like the renewal of the Belo Horizonte metro fleet”.