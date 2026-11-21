The government of Spain will mobilize 6.402 billion euros in zero-interest loans to finance seven special modernization programs for the Armed Forces, according to Royal Decree 1014/2026 of Nov. 18, published in the Spain’s official gazette on Nov. 20.

This is not an appropriation to pay for the equipment: these are repayable loans granted by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism to the companies taking part in the programs, with a fixed, nonadjustable 0% interest rate.

What is being financed?

Most of the money, 4.08 billion euros, goes to the Spanish consortium for the Eurofighter program (CEDIEF), under which Spain had already approved 25 new fighter jets under the Halcón II program. The money is earmarked for integrated logistics support for the weapons system and its modernization within the international program run by NATO agency NETMA. Another 157 million euros will go to Airbus Helicopters Spain for 18 H135 helicopters and four H160s, and 200 million euros to modernize the NH-90 fleet and improve its maintenance.

The 744 million euros allocated to counter-drone systems will go to a temporary consortium of Indra and Escribano Mechanical & Engineering to detect, identify and neutralize unauthorized drones. In addition, 1.082 billion euros will fund a positioning and navigation system based on Galileo’s encrypted service, with Indra Espacio, GMV and Cipherbit. Another 131 million euros will go to fixed-wing aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space, and 8 million euros to the digital upgrade of the Military Emergency Unit.

When the money is repaid

The loans are spread between 2026 and 2032, with the largest amount in 2028, at 1.173 billion euros. Each company repays them according to the schedule in its grant order, and repayment is not required until after the Defense Ministry makes its payment.

If a beneficiary does not sign the contract with Defense before Oct. 31, 2027, and has already received advances, it must repay the full loan, with no late fees.

Why it is being approved now

The royal decree cites the emergence of new hybrid threats and frames the programs within the Industrial and Technological Plan for Security and Defense, launched in April 2025.

Companies have 15 business days from the date it takes effect, Nov. 21, to submit their applications, and the ministry must issue a ruling within six months.