Mexican businessman Carlos Slim said his main goal in business was not to accumulate money but to drive growth at the companies he invested in.

“It’s not the money the goal. The goal is to make companies grow, develop, be competitive,” he said in an interview with journalist Larry King of CNN, conducted in New York and published by the newspaper La Jornada on Dec. 5, 2010.

In that conversation, Slim, then regarded by Forbes as the richest man in the world, said his focus was on building efficient companies, driving his workers’ growth and reinvesting resources to create new economic opportunities.

‘My goal is to grow companies, make them efficient, and see people’s human development. The goal is for wealth to be invested to generate more wealth,’ he said.

Why did Carlos Slim say his goal was not to accumulate money?

During the interview with King, the businessman also questioned the idea that happiness depends on material wealth or on having more and more things. To explain his view, he said accumulating goods does not guarantee a satisfying life .

‘That is not happiness; when you think that way, it means you have problems. You become like a child who is given all the toys he wants. You will always want more,’ Slim said, according to the transcript published by La Jornada.

The businessman also spoke about the role of family in his life and rejected the idea that family responsibilities are incompatible with business. ‘Family is support, not an obstacle to business. They are not incompatible but complementary. They support each other,’ he said during the conversation.

What did Carlos Slim think about wealth and investment in Mexico?

Another central topic of the interview was poverty and how wealth should, in his view, be distributed. Slim explained that one of the main ways to redistribute resources was by creating jobs and paying taxes, so governments could fund social development programs.

In that sense, he said fighting poverty was also an investment opportunity.

‘The best investment anywhere in the world is to end poverty. We need to bring more people into the market and the economy,’ the businessman said.

He also addressed the telecommunications sector during the conversation, describing it as ‘the nervous system’ of contemporary societies.