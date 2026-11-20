The U.S. Army will repay up to $65,000 of a new soldier’s federal student loans through its Loan Repayment Program. The enlistment incentive is limited to recruits who sign on for at least three years in specific high-demand jobs.

Each year, the Army sends the lender one-third of the remaining principal or $1,500, whichever is larger, for up to three years. The first payment comes after a full year of service, according to the Army’s official benefits fact sheet.

The offer has to be written into the enlistment contract. Soldiers already serving can’t add it later.

Who qualifies for the US Army’s $65,000 student loan repayment?

Only first-time enlistees qualify. They need a high school diploma, a score of 50 or higher on the Armed Forces Qualification Test and a job from the Army’s eligible list, which recruiters update every quarter.

The loans must be federal, such as Direct, Stafford, Perkins or PLUS loans taken out for the recruit’s own education. They also have to predate enlistment and can’t be in default. Private loans and school-issued loans don’t count.

Each year, the Army sends the lender one-third of the remaining principal or $1,500, whichever is larger, for up to three years. Magnific

What’s the catch in the US Army’s student loan offer?

Recruits who take the deal have to turn down the Montgomery GI Bill in writing. Federal law also bars the years that earn loan repayment from counting toward the Post-9/11 GI Bill, which can cover college tuition and housing after service.

Army policy applies that rule to the first three years. On a three-year contract, a soldier could leave with no Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits at all.

The payments are taxable, so the net amount lands below $65,000. Interest isn’t covered, and soldiers who leave early generally lose the remaining payments.