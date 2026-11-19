About 50,000 U.S. troops in the Middle East, including thousands of sailors on two aircraft carriers, are set to get turkey on Thanksgiving, part of more than 585,000 pounds of holiday food the Defense Department sent to service members worldwide.

The Pentagon doesn’t publish an official headcount for the region. Independent estimates put it at 50,000 to 53,000 this month, as the war with Iran that began Feb. 28 remains unresolved and talks to end it have stalled.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived Nov. 15 and joined the USS George H.W. Bush. A third carrier, the USS George Washington, left the region after three months, the Navy confirmed Wednesday.

What will US troops eat on Thanksgiving this year?

Turkey leads the order at 193,459 pounds, counting whole birds and roasted turkey. Beef follows at 162,079 pounds, along with 86,938 pounds of ham and 128,488 pounds of crab, lobster and shrimp.

Sides and sweets ship in bulk, too: 7,158 cans of sweet potatoes, 8,018 cases of pies and cakes and 1,321 cases of eggnog. New this year are roughly 14,896 pounds of whole pigs.

The Defense Logistics Agency, the Defense Department’s supply arm, doesn’t break those totals down by region, so there’s no separate tally for the Middle East.

Turkey leads the order at 193,459 pounds, counting whole birds and roasted turkey.

How does the Pentagon get Thanksgiving dinner to an aircraft carrier?

Planning starts in the spring, when the military branches send their holiday orders to the agency. That lead time gives its contracted food suppliers room to source ingredients and ship them before the holiday.

This year, reaching Navy ships was harder than usual. The agency pointed to ongoing conflicts, foreign port clearances, delayed containers, some damaged by heat, and transportation bottlenecks at several ports.

To get the food through, it switched suppliers, shifted products between vendors and rerouted shipments. It also arranged airlifts with U.S. Transportation Command, which runs the military’s cargo flights and shipping, and transferred food from ship to ship at sea.