Dust and pet hair can build up on baseboards, even when the floor has just been cleaned. Getting rid of that dirt does not always require kneeling. An extendable pole and a microfiber cloth can reach the surface and let you work while standing. Those who do not have this tool can use any other pole of the necessary length.

The tip appears in a Martha Stewart guide that passes along recommendations from Vanessa Garcia, a Taskrabbit cleaning professional. She explains how to use long-handled tools and what to check before applying a cleaner.

How to Clean Baseboards With a Pole and Cloth

The method involves attaching a microfiber cloth to a pole and using it to wipe along the baseboards without bending down. The guide also suggests a sponge as an alternative to the cloth.

To remove stuck-on dirt, Garcia recommends applying a wood-safe cleaning solution and running the tool across the surface.

What to Check Before Using the Cleaner

Before starting, the specialist recommends checking for cracks, gaps or areas where the seal has deteriorated. It is an important precaution to keep liquid from seeping through those openings.

If the baseboards are not properly sealed, excess moisture can seep in and encourage conditions where mold can grow. For that reason, the advice is to use only the needed amount of cleaner and avoid soaking the area.

The post also suggests using a vacuum with an extension attachment. In addition to loosening dust, this tool picks it up and helps keep it from spreading back through the room.

The brush attachment works for painted trim, while the crevice tool can reach corners and tight spaces. Another option is to run the bristles of a clean broom over the surface to remove dust and pet hair without kneeling.

How to Reduce Dirt Buildup

Maintenance also includes the walls. Garcia explains that dust left on them can fall and collect on the baseboards.

To reduce that buildup, she recommends dusting the walls regularly with a microfiber mop or an extendable duster. That way, cleaning reaches both the baseboards and the surfaces where dirt can fall from.