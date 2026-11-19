In December 2011, a story in Italy drew the attention of media outlets around the world after a widow decided to leave a multimillion-dollar fortune to the cat she had rescued from the street. The cat was Tommaso, who went from living homeless to becoming one of the richest cats in the world, thanks to an inheritance valued at 10 million euros, equivalent to about $13 million at the time.

The main figure in this story was Maria Assunta, a 94-year-old Italian woman who had no children and had found in the animal an inseparable companion.

Before she died, she made an unusual decision by leaving her estate to ensure Tommaso’s future. Her will included properties in Rome and Milan, land in Calabria, and money held in bank accounts.

How Tommaso, the stray cat that found a new family in Rome, came to be

Tommaso had been abandoned shortly after birth until Maria Assunta, a 94-year-old Italian widow, decided to rescue him and bring him home. According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the woman had no close relatives and was an animal lover who had found an inseparable companion in the cat. Over time, she developed such a strong bond with him that she decided to ensure his well-being even after her death.

The decision was laid out in a will written in October 2009, in which Assunta asked her lawyers to identify a person or an animal welfare organization that could take care of Tommaso and her estate. According to The Guardian, the woman died in November 2011, and her final wishes began to be carried out.

The $13 million inheritance included properties, land and cash

The estate Maria Assunta set aside for Tommaso’s care was valued at $13 million in 2011, but when the cat died, the remaining estate was to go to several animal welfare groups in Italy. As La Repubblica reported, the inheritance included a villa in Olgiata, two apartments in Rome and Milan, several bank accounts and land in the Calabria region, making Tommaso one of the richest felines in the world, ABC News said at the time.

However, Tommaso could not legally receive the inheritance directly, since animals cannot be heirs in Italy. For that reason, lawyers appointed Stefania, a nurse who had cared for Assunta in her final years and also had an affinity for animals, to administer the estate and ensure the cat’s welfare.