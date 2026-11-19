The city of Atlanta demolished a man's 100-year-old house by mistake. Then it sued him for $68,000 in demolition costs.

One morning in 2023, Everett Tripodis drove to his property in Atlanta’s historic West End to meet with a contractor. He and his mother had bought the century-old house as an investment and were in the middle of remodeling it. But when he arrived, there was nothing left. The city of Atlanta had torn it down by accident.

“I come and meet the contractor one morning, and the whole house is gone. Everything is gone. Nothing but dirt,” he told WSB-TV.

Months later, when Tripodis received a letter from city officials, he thought it might finally be an apology. Instead, it was a lawsuit demanding that he pay $68,000 for the demolition or lose the land.

The city got the wrong street and the wrong zip code

Before demolishing a property, the city must notify the owner. In Tripodis’s case, a city inspector declared the house unfit to live in and sent warnings by certified mail.

But the letters went to Lawton Avenue, in the 30314 zip code. His house was on Lawton Street, in 30310, about 1.4 miles away.

The letters came back marked “returned to sender.” Even the official demolition notice listed the wrong address. Tripodis said the city had his correct information, since he paid every year to register the vacant house, as the law requires.

Tripodis’ claim after the demolition was declined

Tripodis asked the city to pay for the damage. The City Council refused. “The council has determined that the city cannot accept responsibility for his matter and therefore cannot pay this claim,” its response said.

Then came the second letter. “Maybe it was a letter of apology. Maybe it was a check,” Tripodis recalled thinking. “Maybe they’re going to justly compensate me. I opened it up and realized they were suing me.”

The city wanted to foreclose on the empty lot unless he paid the demolition costs plus interest.

He presented his own lawsuit against the city over the demolition. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

He presented his own lawsuit against the city over the demolition

Tripodis filed his own lawsuit against the city over the demolition, but the case moved slowly through the Fulton County courts. “I’m not going to let the city take this from me,” he said. “I’m going to fight them tooth and nail.”

His case was not the only one. A WSB-TV investigation also found another owner who was stuck with a lien of nearly $700,000 after a code enforcement demolition. The reports led the City Council to audit the demolition process and approve new rules. “We want everyone to be treated fairly,” Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet said.

The last public reports on the case, from August 2023, said Tripodis’ own lawsuit against the city was still stuck in the Fulton County courts, and he had only a few weeks to respond to the city’s foreclosure suit, which demanded $68,368.01.

No updates on how the dispute ended have been made public since then.