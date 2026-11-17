President Donald Trump will discuss nuclear arms cuts with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, as U.S. Army units in Hawaii train for combat in the jungles and islands of the Pacific.

The meeting, set for Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, will be the first time the leaders of the three largest nuclear powers hold talks as a group.

The Army’s jungle school in Hawaii has classes scheduled through September 2027. That’s the year China’s military aims to be able to win a war over Taiwan, according to the Pentagon’s latest report to Congress .

What will Donald Trump discuss with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on nuclear weapons?

According to the White House, Trump will push for fewer nuclear weapons worldwide. U.S. officials have played down expectations, saying they don’t expect an agreement and see the meeting as a starting point.

Beijing has long refused arms control talks with Washington and Moscow. China’s Foreign Ministry called the meeting groundbreaking but framed it around global peace and stability, not arms cuts.

New START, the last treaty capping U.S. and Russian warheads, expired Feb. 5. The Pentagon expects China’s arsenal, in the low 600s through 2024, to top 1,000 warheads by 2030.

How is the US Army preparing for jungle war in the Pacific?

This month, about 7,000 troops from the U.S. and six partner nations joined a two-week 25th Infantry Division exercise across Hawaii. According to the Army, the goal was to rehearse large-scale combat on jungle and island terrain.

According to the White House, Trump will push for fewer nuclear weapons worldwide. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Soldiers also train individually at the division’s 12-day Jungle Operations Training Course on Oahu. They learn to move through dense terrain, track an enemy, cross rivers and survive in the field.

The calendar also sets aside a window next summer to run the course abroad as part of the Army’s exercises with partner nations.

Is the US Army’s jungle war training aimed at China?

The Army doesn’t name an adversary. The Pentagon’s China report, however, says Beijing’s military focus is the First Island Chain, from Japan to the Malay Peninsula. It adds that China practiced striking U.S. forces in the Pacific during 2024 exercises.

The same report also backs engagement. It says ties with Beijing are stronger under Trump and commits the Pentagon to wider military contacts with China.