California tenants have the right to get their rental deposit back within 21 calendar days after surrendering the home. If the landlord fails to meet the legal requirements and withholds the money in bad faith, the state Civil Code allows tenants to seek damages of up to twice the deposit, plus any actual damages that apply.

The provision is set out in Section 1950.5 of the California Civil Code, which governs security deposits in residential rental agreements. The law also requires that landlords explain any deductions in writing and return the balance owed to the former tenant .

What the Civil Code says about rental deposits

Section 1950.5(h)(1) says the landlord must meet two obligations within 21 calendar days after the tenant moves out:

Return the full deposit if there are no justified deductions.

Provide an itemized breakdown of deductions and refund the remaining money.

The law puts it this way: “No later than 21 calendar days after the tenant has vacated the premises”.

The landlord may deduct money for unpaid rent, damage caused by the tenant beyond normal wear and tear, cleaning needed to restore the home to its original condition and other obligations covered in the lease. However, the landlord cannot charge for the ordinary deterioration that comes with everyday use of a property .

When a tenant can claim twice the deposit

Subsection (m) of the Civil Code says that withholding or demanding the deposit in bad faith can trigger a financial penalty against the landlord.

The legal text states: “Up to twice the amount of the security, in addition to actual damages”, meaning a court may order payment of up to twice the deposit as statutory damages, in addition to any actual damages owed.

What tenants can do if they do not get the money in 21 days

If the landlord does not return the deposit or provides deductions the former tenant considers unjustified, the tenant can formally demand the money and keep proof of the original payment, the lease, communications and the condition of the property. If that does not resolve the issue, the tenant can file a lawsuit in small claims court, as long as the amount sought is within the applicable jurisdictional limit.

The law also says that when repairs cannot be completed within 21 days, the landlord may provide a good-faith estimate and submit the final documentation within 14 calendar days after the work is finished or the receipts are received.