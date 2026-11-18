Gas prices are falling ahead of Thanksgiving, but drivers are still paying more than in any November on record. AAA put the national average for regular at $3.78 a gallon Tuesday. That’s the lowest since March, but still about 80 cents above where it stood before the Iran war began.

Prices fell this week in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Still, before this year the national average had not topped $4 in November in recent years. This month it didn’t slip below that mark until Nov. 12.

The relief comes just before one of the year’s busiest travel weeks. AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30, and nearly 9 in 10 of them plan to drive.

How much more are drivers paying for gas in each US state since the Iran war began?

The U.S. and Israel struck Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel that carries much of the Persian Gulf’s oil to the open sea. The day before, the national average was $2.98. It’s now about 27% higher, or nearly $12 more for a 15-gallon tank.

Utah has taken the biggest hit: Regular costs $1.26 more per gallon there than on Feb. 27. Hawaii, Nevada, Wyoming and New York follow, each up more than $1.10. In all, 17 states and the District of Columbia are paying at least $1 more per gallon.

North Carolina has seen the smallest increase, 32 cents, followed by Washington (43 cents) and Indiana (44 cents). Here’s how average prices for regular gas in each state compare with Feb. 27, according to AAA data:

State Feb. 27 Nov. 17 Change Alabama $2.65 $3.45 +80 cents Alaska $3.59 $4.41 +82 cents Arizona $3.29 $4.02 +73 cents Arkansas $2.59 $3.44 +85 cents California $4.64 $5.54 +90 cents Colorado $2.89 $3.66 +77 cents Connecticut $2.91 $4.00 +$1.09 Delaware $2.91 $3.76 +85 cents District of Columbia $3.09 $4.14 +$1.05 Florida $2.91 $3.56 +65 cents Georgia $2.78 $3.30 +52 cents Hawaii $4.40 $5.60 +$1.20 Idaho $2.97 $4.05 +$1.08 Illinois $3.05 $4.12 +$1.07 Indiana $2.83 $3.27 +44 cents Iowa $2.64 $3.60 +96 cents Kansas $2.55 $3.55 +$1.00 Kentucky $2.65 $3.53 +88 cents Louisiana $2.56 $3.39 +83 cents Maine $2.91 $4.00 +$1.09 Maryland $2.95 $3.77 +82 cents Massachusetts $2.90 $3.93 +$1.03 Michigan $3.00 $3.75 +75 cents Minnesota $2.79 $3.65 +86 cents Mississippi $2.53 $3.51 +98 cents Missouri $2.65 $3.48 +83 cents Montana $2.79 $3.62 +83 cents Nebraska $2.75 $3.71 +96 cents Nevada $3.71 $4.88 +$1.17 New Hampshire $2.86 $3.94 +$1.08 New Jersey $2.92 $3.92 +$1.00 New Mexico $2.79 $3.59 +80 cents New York $3.00 $4.12 +$1.12 North Carolina $2.76 $3.08 +32 cents North Dakota $2.62 $3.66 +$1.04 Ohio $2.80 $3.38 +58 cents Oklahoma $2.47 $3.31 +84 cents Oregon $3.92 $4.43 +51 cents Pennsylvania $3.11 $4.20 +$1.09 Rhode Island $2.88 $3.81 +93 cents South Carolina $2.68 $3.35 +67 cents South Dakota $2.70 $3.68 +98 cents Tennessee $2.56 $3.41 +85 cents Texas $2.60 $3.25 +65 cents Utah $2.77 $4.03 +$1.26 Vermont $3.01 $4.08 +$1.07 Virginia $2.82 $3.68 +86 cents Washington $4.36 $4.79 +43 cents West Virginia $2.84 $3.86 +$1.02 Wisconsin $2.68 $3.59 +91 cents Wyoming $2.74 $3.87 +$1.13

Con el petróleo arriba de u$s 100, el Gobierno definió un alivio fiscal para el precio de la nafta Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Why are gas prices falling before Thanksgiving?

Cheaper crude is the main reason. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, has lost nearly $20 a barrel since late October as more tankers leave the Persian Gulf and markets bet President Donald Trump will hold off on new strikes. Even so, it traded around $86 last week, compared with $67 before the war.

AAA also points to cheaper winter-blend gasoline and the usual drop in fall driving. On the supply side, the International Energy Agency expects global output to exceed demand by 1.7 million barrels a day in the fourth quarter. It would be the first surplus since the war began.

Diesel is easing too, falling Tuesday to $5.98 a gallon, its first reading below $6 since early September. Yigit Dogan, an oil products analyst at research firm Energy Aspects, said the quick drop in wholesale prices should bring some relief at the pump. He added that prices remain above prewar levels.