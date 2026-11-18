Yogurt is one of the most popular foods for starting the day with a nutritious breakfast or adding protein to the daily diet. But there are two types: plain and Greek, both with nutritional benefits, but with differences.

The main difference between these two varieties is in their nutritional makeup, especially the amount of protein and calcium. In general, Greek yogurt provides more protein, while plain yogurt usually contains more calcium. So neither is better than the other: the choice depends on each person’s nutritional needs and goals.

Nutrition experts note that both options are nutritious foods made from milk and bacterial cultures, although they differ in texture, flavor and production process . To understand which one is worth buying, it is important to know what each variety provides and what its advantages and disadvantages are.

What is the difference between Greek yogurt and plain yogurt?

Greek yogurt is known for having a higher concentration of protein and a thicker, creamier consistency. Plain yogurt, by contrast, usually has a lighter texture, a mild flavor, and a higher calcium content.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a 170-gram serving of plain nonfat Greek yogurt provides:

104 calories.

18 grams of protein.

6 grams of sugar.

6 grams of carbohydrates.

189 milligrams of calcium.

In the same amount, Greek yogurt made with whole milk contains:

160 calories.

15 grams of protein.

6 grams of sugar.

8 grams of carbohydrates.

189 milligrams of calcium.

Meanwhile, a 170-gram serving of nonfat plain yogurt provides:

85 calories.

7 grams of protein.

14 grams of carbohydrates.

284 milligrams of calcium.

In the case of plain yogurt made with whole milk, the same amount contains:

133 calories.

6 grams of protein.

7 grams of sugar.

9 grams of carbohydrates.

216 milligrams of calcium.

These figures show that Greek yogurt offers a considerably higher amount of protein, while plain yogurt may provide more calcium and fewer calories, especially in its nonfat versions. Even so, the values can vary depending on the brand, ingredients, and type of milk used.

What benefits do Greek yogurt and plain yogurt have?

One of Greek yogurt’s main advantages is its high protein content . According to nutrition specialists, much of this protein is casein, which is digested slowly and helps extend the feeling of fullness. In addition, this nutrient is important for maintaining and building muscle mass.

Its distinctive consistency comes from a straining process that removes part of the liquid whey from the yogurt. As a result, the final product is more concentrated, thicker, and creamier than conventional yogurt.

Its main advantages include:

It may enhance the anti-inflammatory effects of exercise. A study published in 2025 found that consuming Greek yogurt, combined with physical training, could strengthen some benefits tied to reducing inflammation.

It may help protect gut health. Both plain and Greek yogurt contain bacteria that can have a positive effect on the gut microbiota. Some studies are examining their possible link to a lower incidence of colorectal cancer.

Plain yogurt, meanwhile, has a milder flavor and a thinner consistency that makes it easy to combine with different ingredients, from fresh fruit and nuts to seeds and cereal.

It is also often a cheaper option than Greek yogurt and can provide more calcium, a mineral essential for keeping bones and teeth in good shape.

Greek yogurt or plain yogurt?

Both varieties can be part of a balanced diet and offer important nutrients for the body. The key is to identify what you want to prioritize when choosing.

If the goal is to increase protein intake, support muscle recovery and stay full longer, Greek yogurt may be the better choice . Its higher protein content makes it a good option for athletes or people who want to add more protein to breakfast and snacks.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, with a lighter texture and more calcium, plain yogurt may be a better choice . It is also useful for:

Making smoothies Pairing with fruit Using in different recipes

Experts agree that calcium alone is not enough to determine which is healthier. Bone health also depends on other nutrients, such as:

Protein

Magnesium

Vitamin D

Vitamin K

Phosphorus