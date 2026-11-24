With warmer weather arriving, mosquitoes are once again becoming one of the biggest nuisances in homes. As a result, many people are looking for affordable, simple ways to keep them away without spending too much money.

One option is a homemade repellent with white vinegar and cloves, whose preparation was shared by the University of the Environment of Cordoba (ULA).

The recipe uses common kitchen ingredients and only needs some time to sit before it is ready.

How to Make a Homemade Mosquito Repellent With White Vinegar and Cloves

The University of the Environment of Cordoba recipe stands out for its simplicity and for using only three ingredients. To make it, no special items or complicated steps are needed.

These are the ingredients needed:

1 cup of water.

1/2 cup of white vinegar.

60 cloves.

The combination produces a liquid mixture with a strong aroma, characteristic of cloves and vinegar.

Step by Step: How to Make the Vinegar and Clove Repellent

To make this homemade alternative, follow a simple process:

Prepare a container: find a clean jar or container where you can place all the ingredients. Add the water: pour one cup of water into the container. Add the vinegar: add half a cup of white vinegar. Add the cloves: place the 60 cloves into the mixture. Mix the ingredients: stir to combine all the components. Let it sit: keep the mixture until the next day so the ingredients remain in contact. Use the mixture: place it in a suitable container for application.

This gives you a homemade mixture made with easy-to-find ingredients and a process that does not take much time.

What Cloves Are Used For and Why They’re Used in Homemade Repellents

Cloves are a spice known for their strong aroma and for their different culinary and household uses.

One of their main components is eugenol, an aromatic compound that has drawn interest for its possible repellent properties against certain insects.

White vinegar, meanwhile, is a common ingredient in many recipes and household cleaning solutions.

The combination of both ingredients is part of various popular recipes that seek to use strong aromas to keep insects away.