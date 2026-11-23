Public schools in Palm Beach County, Florida, will be closed during Thanksgiving week. According to the official school calendar for the 2026-27 school year, students will have a break from Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27.

The break coincides with Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 26.

For that reason, students will not attend classes all week, as set out in the school district’s approved schedule.

Which days Palm Beach public schools will be closed for Thanksgiving

Students in the Palm Beach County School District in Florida will have a Thanksgiving break from Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, according to the official school calendar. That means there will also be no classes on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Wednesday, Nov. 25, Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. Schools will be closed to students for all five days.

Thanksgiving is observed in the U.S. on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, a holiday with historic roots and a family occasion when people gather to share a meal, traditionally turkey, and express gratitude for the year.

When public schools will reopen and what day students will return to class

According to the district calendar, students will return to class on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, after the Thanksgiving break.

When counting the two weekends around the break week, students will have nine straight days off: from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

What the last holidays of 2026 are

After the Thanksgiving break, the United States will have one final federal holiday before the end of the year. According to the Office of Personnel Management’s official calendar (OPM), the remaining dates are:

Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, Dec. 25: Christmas.

Both dates are part of the official 2026 federal holiday calendar.