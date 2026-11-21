In supermarkets, toilet paper comes in different versions, but one of the most visible differences is its color: some rolls are pure white and others have a cream tint. Although both serve the same purpose, their appearance is tied to the processes used during manufacturing.

White paper goes through a different process than cream-colored toilet paper, but that does not mean it is more eco-friendly, softer, or stronger than the other.

When deciding which one to buy for everyday use, there are other factors worth considering, such as the number of plies, softness, strength, and price.

White or cream toilet paper: what changes in how it is made and why it comes in different colors

The main difference between white and cream toilet paper has to do with how the fibers are treated during the manufacturing process. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, unbleached wood pulp can have brown or cream tones because of the lignin that remains after processing. To produce whiter paper, the pulp undergoes a chemical bleaching process that alters or removes the components responsible for its original color.

That is why cream-colored products can retain some of the natural tone of the fibers, while white products go through treatments designed to increase their brightness.

Which is better for everyday use

To choose, it is best for consumers to pay attention to features such as the number of plies, texture, tear resistance and how easily it breaks down when it comes into contact with water. The U.S. consumer group Consumer Reports evaluates these factors through lab tests and softness comparisons across different products.

Another important factor is comparing price based on the number of sheets in each package, rather than looking only at the cost of the roll. The Australian consumer group CHOICE also considers softness, strength, how easily the sheets separate and how long they take to break down when evaluating toilet paper sold in supermarkets.

For everyday use, the group recommends choosing the product that has the features you want and offers a good balance between price and quality.