In the United States, the online renewal of the U.S. passport is a convenient option for keeping international identification up to date, which for adults is valid for up to 10 years.

However, it is important to note that the State Department sets strict requirements for the process to be handled this way, one of them being that the passport being renewed must not have expired more than 5 years ago.

Online passport renewals will be rejected if the current passport expired more than 5 years ago

According to information from the authorities, for a passport to qualify for online renewal, it is not only necessary that it has been valid for 10 years, but also that it meet the expiration guidelines.

“It must be set to expire within 1 year or have expired less than 5 years ago. Check the issue and expiration dates on your passport,” it says. If these conditions are not met, the application will be rejected.

Other requirements the State Department sets to approve online renewal

In addition, the applicant must:

Be 25 or older

Not be changing personal information

Not need to travel urgently (expedited processing is not allowed)

Be physically present in a U.S. state or territory

Have their previous passport in good condition and never reported lost or damaged

Those who do not qualify to renew online will have to check whether they meet the conditions to do so by mail or apply for a new passport in person by submitting Form DS-11.

What documents are needed to renew a passport online

Travel State says that to renew a U.S. passport online, you need:

The passport to be renewed

A credit or debit card to pay the applicable fee:

130 dólares por la libreta pasaporte 30 dólares por la tarjeta pasaporte 160 dólares por la libreta y tarjeta pasaporte

A digital passport photo

Documents to complete the application with relevant personal information, such as a Social Security number

“We will cancel or void the passport you are renewing after you submit your application. You will not be able to use it for international travel after we cancel it,” it says.

How long the process takes and how long it takes to get the passport

The process is completed on the official website of the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs by clicking here.

It is estimated that filling out the application takes about 10 minutes, while processing can take 4 to 6 weeks, plus shipping time.