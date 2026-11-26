Brazil is seeking to take a major step in developing its military industry with a project to build its own surveillance and reconnaissance drones. The initiative is being driven by the Brazilian Air Force and calls for unmanned aircraft built with national technology.

The plan includes equipment with radar, infrared sensors and electronic warfare systems to pick up signals and jam communications. The technical requirements also call for a payload of up to 400 kilos and a range of more than 800 kilometers.

The project is still under review, but it has already drawn interest from Brazilian companies that could take part in its development. The proposal aims to strengthen local production and reduce dependence on foreign military technology.

What the military drones Brazil wants to build will look like and what technology they will include

The RQ-XBR project calls for the development of domestically built unmanned aircraft to carry out military surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence missions. According to the requirements presented by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) to the Senate, the aircraft are expected to have a payload of up to 400 kilos and a range of more than 500 miles, or about 805 kilometers.

The main technology components include synthetic aperture radar (SAR), electro-optical and infrared sensors, and electronic warfare systems. These tools will make it possible to collect images of the terrain, track targets, capture communications signals, and disrupt enemy communications. A capability intended to make it harder for other military devices and systems to operate.

Another planned feature is the option to develop two propulsion configurations, one with a turbine engine and another with a propeller engine. In this way, Brazil seeks to have its own platform that can be adapted to different operational needs of its armed forces, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and expanding the technological capabilities of its defense industry.

What stage Brazil’s domestic drone project is in and when it could be ready

The initiative has not yet reached the stage of manufacturing a final model. The Brazilian Air Force has begun a consultation and evaluation process to identify domestic companies with the technical capacity to take part in developing the RQ-XBR. The proposal aims to enable local industry to design and produce the components needed to build these aircraft.

In a presentation to the Brazilian Senate, the FAB said 49 companies had expressed interest in taking part and that it had received 21 proposals from 23 companies. Based on that review, officials moved ahead with a feasibility analysis of the project, a necessary step to determine whether the technical and industrial conditions exist to carry it out.

As for the number of units, the plan calls for an initial batch of 24 drones, with the possibility of adding 12 more later. However, there is still no confirmed date for them to enter service, since Brazil is currently seeking to lay the groundwork for developing its own military aircraft and moving toward greater autonomy in defense technology production.