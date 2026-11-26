South Korea is making its mark on Latin America’s infrastructure with a major road project: the expansion and modernization of the Los Chorros highway, one of the most important roads in El Salvador.

The Asian country is contributing more than $207 million to a project that calls for a highway with up to eight lanes and a viaduct, as part of a project with a total cost of about $428 million.

An eight-lane highway is being modernized and a viaduct is being built

The project is taking place in El Salvador, in the department of La Libertad, and is modernizing the Los Chorros highway, a key road connecting the capital, San Salvador, with the western part of the country.

It is one of the busiest corridors in the Central American nation and has long been affected by congestion and its mountainous route, making its expansion one of the most anticipated projects.

The project involves expanding and modernizing about 14.6 kilometers of the highway. More than a simple resurfacing, it calls for a comprehensive overhaul of the road, with additional lanes, a viaduct, and new supporting infrastructure designed to speed traffic and improve road safety along a key corridor for the country’s commerce and mobility.

The project is a major road megaproject. Its main features include:

A widened roadway that will have up to eight lanes (four in each direction) in the main section and six in other areas.

A viaduct , the Francisco Morazán, as one of the project’s standout features.

New bridges, traffic interchanges, drainage works, signage, and infrastructure for cyclists.

The goal is to ease congestion on a corridor that now suffers frequent traffic jams and significantly reduce travel times.

South Korea invests more than $207 million

The total cost of the project is about $428.6 million, and it is being financed from several sources:

South Korea is contributing about $207.2 million through its Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) via a concessional loan.

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) is contributing about $204.6 million .

The Salvadoran government is contributing about $16.8 million.

What stage is it at?

The Los Chorros highway expansion project is 60% physically complete, according to Public Works Minister Romeo Rodríguez Herrera. According to the schedule released by authorities, the project is set for completion in 2027.