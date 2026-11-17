South Korea has taken a major step in Latin America through its defense industry. The South Korean company HD Hyundai Heavy Industries won a contract worth about $463 million to build four warships for the Peruvian Navy, and what matters most is how it is doing it: the ships are being built in Peru itself, at a local shipyard, strengthening the South American country’s shipbuilding industry.

South Korea is building warships in this Latin American country

The deal, valued at about $462.9 million, covers the construction of four military vessels for the Peruvian Navy and includes design work, equipment supply and technical support from HD Hyundai, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders. For the South Korean company, it is also its largest defense export contract in Central and South America and its entry into that market.

One key point sets this deal apart from a simple purchase of finished ships: the vessels are being built in Peru. The work is being done at the Peruvian state-owned shipyard SIMA (Servicios Industriales de la Marina), which is assembling the ships with HD Hyundai’s design and technical support.

That model, building locally instead of importing finished ships, is what makes it possible to modernize and strengthen Peru’s shipbuilding capacity, while creating experience and jobs through a project of this size.

The four vessels

The package combines different types of ships, designed for different missions:

A frigate: the largest vessel, at about 3,400 tons and 127 meters long, capable of reaching about 26.5 knots, with anti-ship missiles, a vertical launch system and state-of-the-art AESA radar.

An offshore patrol vessel: about 2,200 tons and 90 meters long, with the ability to operate a medium helicopter and a swappable mission module.

Two landing ships: about 1,500 tons each and 58 meters long, each capable of carrying more than seven large armored vehicles, or more than 20 containers.

Where the project stands

Construction began in early 2025 with groundbreaking ceremonies at the SIMA shipyard, but the ships have not been delivered yet: they are still under construction.

According to the timeline, all four vessels are expected to be completed in 2029. In other words, this is an ongoing project, not a completed delivery: Peru does not yet have these ships in service.

South Korea seeks to expand its influence in the region

For South Korea, it is the gateway for its fast-growing defense industry into the Latin American market, backed by its own government. For the region, it reflects a trend: many navies have aging fleets that need to be renewed, and new suppliers are emerging willing to build locally.

In fact, Peru plans to bid out more ships in the coming years as part of a long-term naval modernization program, which could deepen this relationship.