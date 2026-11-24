It’s one of those homemade tricks that circulate especially on cold days: boil cloves, cinnamon and orange peels in a pot so the whole house fills with a warm aroma. The tip is popular, but it’s worth understanding what this mixture actually does, because behind the scent there is a simple chemical explanation.

What it’s for

The specific purpose of this mixture is simple, and it’s worth saying without exaggeration: it works as a natural air freshener. When heated, the three ingredients release their aromas into the air and scent the room with a warm, spicy fragrance that also helps mask unpleasant odors (stale air, food, dampness).

As an added benefit, the steam from the pot adds some moisture to the air, which can feel pleasant in dry rooms, especially in winter with the heat on.

What happens when they’re mixed

Each of these ingredients contains volatile aromatic compounds, the essential oils responsible for their distinctive smell, which at room temperature remain largely trapped in the material.

Boiling water activates them: the heat causes those compounds to volatilize — to move into the air as vapor — and the water vapor itself carries them and spreads them throughout the house.

No reaction creates new substances: what happens is that the heat releases and disperses the aromas already present in each ingredient into the room.

What makes it interesting is the blend of those aromas:

Cloves provide their main compound, eugenol, which gives them that intense, sweet and spicy smell. Cinnamon releases cinnamaldehyde, the compound behind its warm, distinctive aroma. Orange peel gives off limonene, the citrus essential oil found in fruit rinds, with a fresh, fruity scent.

When boiled together, these three compounds are released at once and combine in the air, creating that enveloping aroma — citrusy, sweet and spicy all at the same time — which is richer and more complex than any one ingredient on its own. That is, in the end, the “magic” of the mixture: pure release and combination of aromatic compounds.

How to make it at home

The preparation is simple and requires nothing special. One way to make it:

Place about half a liter to 1 liter of water in a pot.

Add a handful of cloves (about a tablespoon), one or two cinnamon sticks and the peels of one or two oranges (well washed).

Bring to a boil and, once it starts boiling, turn the heat to low so the mixture gives off steam little by little without evaporating too quickly.

Let it scent the room as long as desired, keeping an eye on the water level.

It’s a good idea not to leave the pot unattended while it’s on the stove and to make sure it doesn’t run out of water, since a dry pot on the heat can burn or produce smoke.