Donald Trump once again took center stage in the presidential turkey pardon for Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the president granted clemency to Freedom and Feathers, two 4-month-old birds selected to take part in the White House’s annual ceremony.

The two turkeys were raised at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia, and traveled to Washington to take part in the event with the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

What was Freedom and Feathers’ presidential turkey pardon like?

The ceremony was held Tuesday on the helipad at the White House’s new South Lawn. During the event, Trump walked over to Freedom and asked where Feathers was, since the second bird was resting inside the presidential residence.

Shortly after, the president rested his hand on the bird’s feathers and announced that both animals would receive a full pardon. That put the two off the list of animals destined to become part of the traditional Thanksgiving menu.

Where will the turkeys pardoned by Donald Trump live?

Freedom and Feathers were raised at Deans Gap Farm, a farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia. Before taking part in the ceremony, they spent the night at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington.

After receiving the presidential pardon, the two turkeys will be moved to Texas A&M University, where they will be cared for after their appearance at the event.

How long has the White House turkey-pardoning tradition existed?

The custom is more than 100 years old and began when farm producers sent turkeys to the White House as holiday gifts. Over time, the birds’ delivery became an annual ceremony involving the president and first lady.

However, it was not until 1989 that former President George H. W. Bush formalized the birds’ pardon and turned the practice into a presidential tradition. Since then, U.S. presidents have taken part in the event ahead of Thanksgiving.

How much did the price of Thanksgiving dinner rise?

This year’s celebration is also marked by higher food costs. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), traditional Thanksgiving dinner items are 6% more expensive than in 2025.

Turkey posted an increase of more than 10%, driven by strong demand, including exports, and lower inventory levels. Other staples of the holiday meal, such as ham, milk, dinner rolls, sweet potatoes, and cranberries, also saw price increases.