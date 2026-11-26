White-breast chicken and yellow-breast chicken may seem like different products when you pick them out at the supermarket, but the color of the skin does not mean one is healthier, fresher, or more nutritious than the other. The main difference usually has to do with the feed the bird received while it was being raised and how certain pigments were deposited in the skin.

In the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) explains that birds’ skin color can vary naturally. In its material on meat and poultry color, the agency says raw chicken can range in color from bluish white to yellow, and that those differences can be linked to breed, age, exercise, and diet.

Why does chicken have yellow or white skin?

Chicken with yellow skin usually gets that color because it eats foods that contain natural pigments called carotenoids and xanthophylls. These compounds can be found in ingredients such as yellow corn, alfalfa, and other plant-based sources used in poultry diets.

The FDA explains in guidance on poultry pigmentation that these pigments are absorbed through the intestines and deposited in the skin and fat. That is why the greater the presence of certain pigments in the feed, the more yellow the chicken’s skin may appear .

By contrast, chicken with whiter or paler skin may have been fed a diet with fewer of those pigments. That does not mean it was fed worse or that it is a lower-quality product.

Is yellow chicken healthier than white chicken?

Not necessarily. Skin color is not a direct indicator of a chicken’s nutritional quality, food safety, or freshness. Both can be part of a healthy diet and provide protein, vitamins, and minerals.

The USDA also says in its poultry grading manual that the intensity of the yellow color of the skin is not a quality factor used to determine the grade of the chicken.

Which one should you buy?

Choosing between white- and yellow-skinned chicken mainly comes down to personal preference. If you want a more golden look, you may want to go with yellow, while white is also a valid option if you prefer a lighter appearance.

When buying chicken, it is worth paying attention to other factors that matter more than color: that the package is intact, that it is refrigerated, that it does not have any unpleasant odors, and that the expiration date is appropriate.

The USDA recommends cooking chicken to an internal temperature of 165 F (73.9 C), measured with a food thermometer, to ensure it is safe.