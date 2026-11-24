The United States greenlit one of the largest defense deals with a country in the region in years: The State Department approved the sale of 11 Black Hawk helicopters to Mexico for an estimated $1.075 billion. The deal, aimed at strengthening anti-drug operations, includes not only the aircraft but also a full package of engines, systems, and training.

What the United States approved

The U.S. State Department approved a Foreign Military Sale of 11 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment to Mexico, for an estimated $1.075 billion.

The deal was notified to the U.S. Congress on Nov. 6, 2026 (Transmittal No. 26-104), the usual step for this type of agreement. The principal contractor is Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company based in Stratford, Connecticut.

What the package includes

Beyond the 11 helicopters, what makes a fleet operational is its equipment and support. The approved package includes, among other items:

27 engines T700-GE-701D.

27 navigation systems GPS/inertial (EAGLE-M+429).

27 VHF/UHF communications radios (AN/ARC-231A).

Additional equipment such as weather radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, night vision goggles, M134 machine guns, ballistic armor, rescue hoists, auxiliary fuel tanks, and fast-rope systems.

Spare parts, tools, technical documentation, personnel training, and logistics and engineering support services.

The deployment of representatives from the U.S. government and the U.S. company to Mexico is also planned for installation, testing, and training.

The sale is approved and notified, but it is not yet a finalized contract

This is not a donation or a gift from the United States. It is a sale: Washington approves and authorizes the operation because it involves U.S. military technology, but Mexico is the buyer and will bear the cost. The State Department’s role is to authorize the sale, provide the equipment and support, and notify Congress.

The State Department’s approval and notification to Congress are required formal steps, but they do not mean the purchase has already been completed or signed. The notification opens a review period in Congress; only after that can the parties move forward with a binding agreement.

In other words, it is an authorized sale that clears the way for the deal, but the final details (quantities, delivery schedule, and execution) can still be adjusted.