U.S. tech giant Amazon took a major step in Latin America: Through its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), it launched a new data center region in Chile, backed by an investment of more than $4 billion.

The new infrastructure, with three data center zones in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, makes Chile AWS’s third region in Latin America and strengthens the U.S. technological presence in the area.

The United States will invest millions to build data centers in this Latin American country

On Nov. 11, 2026, AWS officially turned on its new region in Chile, which began operating for an initial group of customers and will open to the rest in the coming weeks. The pledged investment of more than $4 billion, announced in 2025, will go toward building and operating that infrastructure over about 15 years.

The launch ceremony in Santiago was attended by Chilean government officials, who described the move as a leap forward for the country: President José Antonio Kast said Chile was “entering the big leagues.”

What is a cloud region and what are data centers?

A data center is a large building filled with servers and equipment that store information and keep internet services running: everything from apps and websites to business and banking systems. A cloud region is a group of those data centers in the same geographic area.

Chile’s region is made up of three availability zones in the Santiago area, each with at least one data center and its own power supply, cooling and security, so if one fails, the others keep running.

Having that infrastructure in-country allows Chilean companies and agencies to process and store their data locally, with greater speed for users in Chile and neighboring countries.

AWS’s third in Latin America: It strengthens its technological influence in the region

With this opening, Chile joins a map the company has been expanding in the region. It is AWS’s third region in Latin America, after Brazil’s (Sao Paulo, operating since 2011) and Mexico’s (2025).

Latin America has become a battleground for major tech companies, mostly American, that are competing to install cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in the region. For those companies, being physically present means gaining market share and cementing their influence.