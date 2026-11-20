The New York Air National Guard launched the 2026-2027 season of Operation Deep Freeze with the deployment of 75 service members and five LC-130 Hercules aircraft, specially modified aircraft that can land on snow and ice.

The operation, which began with the departure of the last aircraft from Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York, on Nov. 12, aims to ensure the supply and transport of personnel to scientific facilities in Antarctica.

The mission is led by the 109th Airlift Wing and is part of the military support the United States provides to the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Program (NSF). Operations will run from November through February, with Christchurch, New Zealand, serving as the launch point for flights to the continent.

What aircraft does the United States use to operate in Antarctica

The deployment includes five LC-130 Hercules aircraft, a specialized version of the C-130 military transport plane that has skis for traveling and landing on frozen surfaces. That feature allows it to operate in remote areas where conventional runways do not exist and weather conditions make air operations difficult.

The 109th Airlift Wing has a unique capability: it operates the only ski-equipped LC-130s in the U.S. Department of War.

Air Force Col. Steven Slosek, the unit commander, highlighted the experience built over decades of work on the continent: “For decades, the 109th Airlift Wing has supported Operation Deep Freeze, building the experience and expertise needed to carry out airlift operations in one of the world’s most challenging environments”.

Which scientific bases do U.S. troops resupply

The main hub will be McMurdo Station, run by the National Science Foundation. During the southern summer, the station can house between 1,200 and 1,400 people and serves as the largest scientific base in Antarctica.

The military will also take part in reorganizing research facilities in West Antarctica. Planned tasks include the closure of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet Divide camp, the relocation of infrastructure to Byrd Camp, and the reopening of Siple Dome camp.

How many tons of cargo did the aircraft transport last season

During the 2025-2026 season, the squadron completed 63 missions to South Pole Station and another 17 to the West Antarctic Ice Sheet Divide camp. It also carried out nine aeromedical evacuations.

In total, crews logged 986 flight hours, transported 1,086 passengers, 2.6 million pounds of cargo and 1.04 million pounds of fuel.