A Chinese company is moving ahead with the production of 32 new electric trains for Chile, which will be part of a project to modernize the country’s rail network.

The trains are meant to improve service between Santiago and two cities in the Metropolitan Region: Melipilla and Batuco.

The trains are being built by CRRC Sifang, a Chinese rail manufacturer that won the bid from the state railroad company EFE in a consortium with Chilean firm Temoinsa.

How construction is progressing on the new electric trains China is building for Chile

Production of 32 new electric trains for Chile is continuing in China as part of a project led by the state railroad company EFE to modernize the country’s rail transportation . The trains are being built by CRRC Sifang, which won the bid with Chilean company Temoinsa in August 2023.

The contract was awarded that year and, according to the latest updates released in October 2026 by the state railroad company, the trains are still in production .

Once construction is complete, they will have to be shipped and undergo technical tests before entering rail service. The initiative is part of EFE’s renewal plan to improve connectivity and expand transportation options in the Metropolitan Region.

What the new electric trains arriving in Chile will be like

Each train will have three cars and will be able to carry up to 807 passengers, seated and standing.

They will also be able to reach a top speed of 140 km/h, a feature that will improve operating conditions on commuter services.

The trains will have air conditioning, universal accessibility and spaces adapted for people with reduced mobility. They will also include passenger information systems and technological features designed to improve safety and the travel experience.

Which cities the 32 electric trains will connect

The new trains will be divided between two rail projects in the Metropolitan Region.

The first is the Alameda-Melipilla service, which will have 22 train sets to connect Santiago with cities such as Padre Hurtado, Peñaflor, Talagante and Melipilla.

The 10 remaining trains will go to the Quinta Normal-Batuco project. This corridor will improve connections between northwest Santiago and cities such as Quilicura and Batuco, in the commune of Lampa.

Both routes are part of the Trains for Chile program, which seeks to restore and expand rail services to cut travel times and offer new mobility options for people in the region.